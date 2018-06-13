Teen Choice Awards 2018: Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther and Riverdale Among Top Nominees

The first wave of nominees for the 2018 Teen Choice Awards have been announced!

Voting is now open for the award show, set to air live from The Forum in Los Angeles on Aug. 12. Leading the first wave of nominations in the film category is Avengers: Infinity War, which scored seven nods. Following closely behind is Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Black Panther, with both films receiving six nominations. The Greatest Showman, A Wrinkle in Time and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle scored five nods.

Riverdale and Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments lead the TV category, both earning five nominations. Stranger Things and The Flash earned four nods. In the music department, Cardi B, Drake, Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift are among the top nominees with three nods each.

Check out the complete list of "Wave One" categories and nominees for the 2018 Teen Choice Awards below: