Katherine Langford on Saying Goodbye to 13 Reasons Why and Hannah Baker

It's time to let Hannah go.

13 Reasons Why is saying goodbye to Hannah Baker, with Katherine Langford exiting the hit Netflix drama ahead of its recently announced third season. Langford broke the news to the show's loyal fanbase herself on Instagram, posting a heartfelt message to her fans and to her beloved character, who appeared via flashbacks in other character's stories and as a ghost-like presence with Clay (Dylan Minnette) in season two.

"Even though Hannah won't be in season three or probably any other seasons—if there are any, don't want to start rumors!—but I just want them to know Hannah's story is always something I'm going to carry with me," the star told E! News' Zuri Hall at Vanity Fair and Max Mara's Women in Film event on Tuesday night. "And if people need to reach out, I'm always going to be there in a sense, even if it's small like on social media."