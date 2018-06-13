Remember Jimmy Fallon’s Jurassic World Cameo? A Ranking of His Best Cameos Ever

10. Bucky Larson: Born to Be a Star (2011)

We'll be honest, we never saw this Adam Sandler production (he co-wrote and and produced, though, wisely, didn't make an actual appearance) and there's no feasible way of streaming it legally that we can find. But we're going to go out on a limb and presume that Fallon's cameo in the Nick Swardson-starring comedy that earned a stunning zero percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes deserves to come in last place.

9. Louie (2015)

Fallon's appearance in the season five episode of Louis C.K.'s FX comedy, "A La Carte," saw the Tonight Show host behind his desk introducing a hack comedian whom the protagonist had tangled with earlier in the episode for a coveted spotlight appearance on the NBC late-night talk show. Fallon's just there to lend some realism to the surreal moment, and he comes off just as he does during his day job, but the way that C.K.'s inappropriate behavior has made enjoying his influential series nearly impossible, it's hard to rank this any higher.