Farrah Abraham Arrested for Beverly Hills Hotel Fight

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Jul. 16, 2018 2:25 PM
UPDATE: The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office confirms to E! News that Farrah Abraham is being charged with one misdemeanor count of battery and one misdemeanor count of resisting an officer. If convicted, she faces a maximum of 18 months in jail.
E! News has reached out to Abraham's rep for comment. A source says she plans to plead not guilty, and calls the charges "fake news."
______
Farrah Abraham is defending herself in a new statement to E! News, saying, "This was all blown out of proportion. I was a guest at the hotel and I did
not touch anyone. I was targeted and that's why these men sold stories."
Abraham was photographed leaving the Beverly Hills Police Department on Wednesday wearing a tropical bikini top and pants set.
She also took to Instagram Live in the hours after her arrest with a message for fans.
"Hey guys, I just wanted to say thank you for all the well wishes and concern," she said to the camera. "It's sort of sad sometimes when you're out and you just can't have fun and people want to attack you and get you all in that trouble. I'm blessed by God and I don't ever want to be attacked again at a hotel."
______
Farrah Abraham allegedly put up a fight that landed her with police.
The Teen Mom alum allegedly got into a fight at The Beverly Hills Hotel early Wednesday morning, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department. Per the BHPD, a male hotel security officer claimed Abraham struck him in the face with her forearm, grabbed his ear and pushed him in the face as he attempted to prevent her from re-entering the hotel after he asked her to leave. Abraham was allegedly having a "verbal altercation" with hotel guests when she was asked to exit.
The security guard sustained minor injuries and was not taken to a hospital.
According to the BHPD, she was arrested for misdemeanor battery and trespassing. She was booked at the Beverly Hills jail and is being held on $500 bail.
"We can confirm there was an incident involving a patron in the Polo Lounge this morning," a spokesperson for The Beverly Hills Hotel told E! News in a statement. "As this is an ongoing investigation with the Beverly Hills Police Department, we are unable to provide any further comment at this time."
Splash News
Sources told E! News Abraham was heard yelling in the lounge, insulting and swearing at people. The sources explained the security guard was trying to diffuse the situation between Abraham and the guests.
"She thought the other guests were going to be the ones in trouble, but the guard kept telling her to go and she wouldn't leave," a source said. "She was insistent that the other people were the ones that needed to go."
Sources also said the star looked drunk and was shouting about how she was a celebrity to get the guard to let her stay.
Less than 24 hours ago, the 27-year-old shared a photo of herself with Mark Cuban and Kate Neilson poolside at the hotel. "Entrepreneur's workin even at the pool @mcuban @kneilson333 #summer #beverlyhills #2018 #texas," she captioned the shot. She also shared snaps of her 9-year-old daughter, Sophia, at the pool with her, swimming and enjoying a banana split sundae.
Later, Neilson shared footage of the two women enjoying dinner together.
TMZ was first to report the arrest.
(This story was originally published Wednesday, June 13, 2018 at 9:05 a.m.)
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?