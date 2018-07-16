Farrah Abraham Arrested for Beverly Hills Hotel Fight

UPDATE: The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office confirms to E! News that Farrah Abraham is being charged with one misdemeanor count of battery and one misdemeanor count of resisting an officer. If convicted, she faces a maximum of 18 months in jail.

E! News has reached out to Abraham's rep for comment. A source says she plans to plead not guilty, and calls the charges "fake news."

______

Farrah Abraham is defending herself in a new statement to E! News, saying, "This was all blown out of proportion. I was a guest at the hotel and I did

not touch anyone. I was targeted and that's why these men sold stories."

Abraham was photographed leaving the Beverly Hills Police Department on Wednesday wearing a tropical bikini top and pants set.

She also took to Instagram Live in the hours after her arrest with a message for fans.

"Hey guys, I just wanted to say thank you for all the well wishes and concern," she said to the camera. "It's sort of sad sometimes when you're out and you just can't have fun and people want to attack you and get you all in that trouble. I'm blessed by God and I don't ever want to be attacked again at a hotel."

______

Farrah Abraham allegedly put up a fight that landed her with police.

The Teen Mom alum allegedly got into a fight at The Beverly Hills Hotel early Wednesday morning, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department. Per the BHPD, a male hotel security officer claimed Abraham struck him in the face with her forearm, grabbed his ear and pushed him in the face as he attempted to prevent her from re-entering the hotel after he asked her to leave. Abraham was allegedly having a "verbal altercation" with hotel guests when she was asked to exit.

The security guard sustained minor injuries and was not taken to a hospital.