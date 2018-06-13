Farrah Abraham Arrested for Beverly Hills Hotel Fight

Farrah Abraham

SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images

Farrah Abraham allegedly put up a fight that landed her with police. 

The Teen Mom alum got into a fight at The Beverly Hills Hotel Tuesday night, according to TMZ. Per the report, the reality star allegedly struck an employee during an argument.

According to the Beverly Hills Police Department, she is currently in custody. Per the watch commander, Abraham's charges are trespassing and battery. 

"We can confirm there was an incident involving a patron in the Polo Lounge this morning," a spokesperson for The Beverly Hills Hotel told E! News in a statement. "As this is an ongoing investigation with the Beverly Hills Police Department, we are unable to provide any further comment at this time."

Less than 24 hours ago, the 27-year-old shared a photo of herself with Mark Cuban and Kate Neilson poolside at the hotel. "Entrepreneur's workin even at the pool @mcuban @kneilson333 #summer #beverlyhills #2018 #texas," she captioned the shot. She also shared snaps of her 9-year-old daughter, Sophia, at the pool with her, swimming and enjoying a banana split sundae. 

Later, Neilson shared footage of the two women enjoying dinner together. 

E! News has reached out to Abraham's attorney for comment. 

