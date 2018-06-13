Nicki Minaj Says Being Single for the First Time in 20 Years Makes Her Feel Powerful

Nicki Minaj is flying solo these days for the first time in 20 years and she says it makes her feel "strong and powerful" and has helped her creatively.

The 35-year-old rapper made her comments in ELLE magazine's July 2018 issue, which features her in a cover shoot that designer Karl Lagerfeld shot in Paris.

Nicki told the outlet that from age 15 until last fall, she has always had a serious boyfriend and has been in relationships spanning between three and 12 years at a time. The rapper, who broke up with Meek Mill late last year, said, "Spiritually, I've experienced more growth in the last six months of my life, of my career, than I have in the last eight years."

The rapper said at one point in her life, she started "second-guessing" herself. She said she stopped doing that when she started learning how to sleep alone.