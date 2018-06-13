Tiffany Haddish Claims Sanaa Lathan Bit Beyoncé

The Hollywood Reporter
The "Who bit Beyoncé? jig may be up!
After months of sleuthing in the wake of Tiffany Haddish's now famous GQ interview, the comedian may have finally closed the Hollywood case herself during a new chat with The Hollywood Reporter. For those who need a quick recap, Haddish claimed to the magazine that an unnamed actress bit the triple threat on the face at a party they were all at in December 2017.
The story sent the Internet into a frenzy with entertainment news outlets compiling lists of all of the possible suspects. Among them was Sanaa Lathan, who denied the suspicions publicly. "Y'all are funny," she tweeted in response to the mounting claims. "Under no circumstances did I bite Beyoncé and if I did it would've been a love bite."
Well, that's not what Haddish is saying—er—smiling about. In her interview with THR, the actress asked the writer if she knew who did it, and the writer whispered back Lathan's name. According to the magazine, the response was met with a smile from the star.
Tiffany Haddish/Instagram
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
"I'm super good friends with her stepmom and her dad, and they were mad at me," Haddish continued. "They were like, 'Why would you do this to the family? You know, black actresses, you guys have to stick together, it's so hard for you guys to get work as it is, why would you try to ruin her career?' But I didn't try to ruin her career. I never said her name! I was just trying to say how Beyonce kept me from goin' to jail that night. I coulda just shut my whole career down."
While Lathan's parents may have been upset over how things unfolded, the viral situation has had the opposite effect on Haddish.
"The other day, someone was saying, like, 'Oh my God, you should keep your mouth shut 'cause now you're never gonna be invited to parties,' but I got invited to way more parties after that," she told THR.
"It's ridiculous how many parties. 'Can you come to my party?' 'Can you come to my thing?' They want me to talk about something at their thing 'cause they think, like, 'This is gonna put me back on if Tiffany says something.'"
While we know Haddish's version of the story, Lathan hit back at the allegations last month, calling them "absurd."
"I think it's the most absurd thing I've ever been involved with. Thank God I've been in this business for 20 years and have had so many rumors about me," she said in an interview for Health's June 2018 issue. "They used to devastate me in my 20s, but in order to survive in this business, you just have to let it roll."
At the time, she also issued another stern denial. "I adore Beyoncé. I would never do anything malicious like that—to her, or to anyone," she continued "It's so bizarre."