Jada Pinkett Smith Recalls Past Suicidal Thoughts and "Deep Despair"

Jada Pinkett Smith opened up about her past suicidal thoughts on Wednesday's episode of NBC's Megyn Kelly Today.

During the show, the actress said there were times when she was in "such deep despair" that she "thought about taking my life." She also said "life is a journey to help us get to a place of healing"—a message she wished someone had shared with her when she was going through difficult times.

"I wish somebody had told me that it's going to be OK," she told host Megyn Kelly. "You know, we're going to have obstacles. You're going to have difficult times. You're going to have really dark times, you know? But just understand, keep stepping. Because life starts to reveal itself to you, and the light will come. Keep stepping."

Pinkett Smith also said she wanted to share this message because "there are so many people that are going through such difficulty."