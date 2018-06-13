Beyoncé's Vow Renewal Dress Is Fit for a Queen

Wed., Jun. 13, 2018

Forget the princess bride; Beyoncé was a queen at her and Jay-Z's vow renewal ceremony.

The couple recently kicked off their On the Run II tour and their concerts have featured personal videos. While Jay-Z's "Young Forever" is played, the audience is shown footage of the couple dressed up in white at a vow renewal ceremony with their three kids, with now-11-month-old twins Rumi and Sir front and center. Their grandma Tina Knowles Lawson posted a screenshot from the footage on her Instagram page.

Bey wore the Galia Lahav Thelma Victorian wedding dress, which retails for more than $15,000, to the vow renewal ceremony. The Israeli designer's team expressed excitement about her choice after the footage came out.

"YES, IT HAPPENED! Queen B has worn our dress to her vow renewal with her husband Jay-Z and we couldn't be more ecstatic about it!" read a post published on Galia Lahav's website. "This is a dream come true to be able to dress Miss Beyoncé herself on such a major event in her life. A moment so special we wanted to share it with you all!"

The gown off-the-shoulder gown pays homage to Queen Victoria's wedding look. It is made up of a corset bodice adorned with Swarovski crystals and pearls, a sheer back made of blush-colored chantilly lace over a shimmery background, multiple sheer cut-outs, sheer drape silk tulle sleeves and a detachable ivory Victorian bustle train made of silk organza and featuring a big vintage lace medallion in the center.

"We are grateful to have given this opportunity to work with such an icon and we can't wait until the next time we'll see Beyoncé in Galia Lahav," the designer's team wrote.

Photos

Beyoncé's On the Run Tour II Fashion Is Lit

At Beyoncé and Jay-Z's wedding in 2008, the bride wore a strapless gown designed by her mother. Lawson told the Today show in 2016, "She was so sweet to let me do that. She came back later one day and she said, 'You know, when my daughter gets married, I'm going to let her pick out her own dress.' Maybe she wasn't so excited about it at the time, but she's a sweetheart."

During the couple's On the Run tour in 2014, footage of the pair's big day was screened, as "Young Forever" played.

