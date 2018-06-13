Kanye West's New Yeezy Campaign Stars Naked Kim Kardashian Lookalikes

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Jun. 13, 2018 7:04 AM
Kanye West gave fans a sneak peek of his new Supermoon Yeezy desert rat campaign on Tuesday, and it looks like he drew inspiration from his wife Kim Kardashian.
The rapper tweeted pictures of models wearing the brand's new sneakers, and a few of them resembled the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.
One photo showed a Kim lookalike wearing nothing but sneakers and socks. Another picture showed two topless models embracing, and their hairstyles appeared to resemble his wife's icy blonde locks.
The campaign's photographer Eli Russell Linnetz also shared pictures from the campaign on Instagram. A few photos showed the Kim lookalike showing her bare bum.
However, Kanye may have drawn inspiration from more than one family member. A few Twitter users claimed a model stretching out on the floor resembled Kourtney Kardashian.
This wouldn't be the first time Kanye has channeled his wife for a campaign. Earlier this year, Paris Hilton dressed up as Kim for a Yeezy Season 6 campaign. Kim is also a fan of the brand and regularly wears her husband's designs.
Kanye came under fire in May after he said slavery "sounds like a choice." Afterwards, a petition for Adidas to "cut ties" with the "Gold Digger" star started circling. However, the company's CEO Kasper Rorsted continued to stand by him.
Kanye also tweeted about the brand in April, claiming it was going to "hit a billion dollars this year."
It's certainly has been a busy time for the artist. Earlier this month, he dropped his new album, Ye.
