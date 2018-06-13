Wonder Woman 1984 First Look: Steve Trevor Is Alive?!

Moments ago, fans got their first look at Warner Bros.' Wonder Woman sequel; actress Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins shared stills from the movie via their social media accounts. Jenkins posted a photo of Chris Pine, whose character sacrificed himself at the end of the first film. "Welcome to WONDER WOMAN 1984, Steve Trevor!" she said on Twitter. "#WW84."

To avoid spoilers, Jenkins didn't offer any explanation for his reappearance. In sharing the photo, she also confirmed the film's title, after previously revealing it's set in the Cold War.

In the second photo, Gadot's character scans a dozen televisions, presumably trying to make sense of the new era. (Look closely to and you can find J.R. Ewing from Dallas on one screen.)

Wonder Woman, released in the summer of 2017, become a cross-cultural phenomenon, inspiring millions of moviegoers and raking in $821.9 million at the global box office. In doing so, Gadot—who made her first appearance as the comic book character in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice—became the first woman to front a DC Extended Universe movie.

"For years when people would say, 'Who would go see a Wonder Woman film?' I always thought, 'Wonder Woman's an amazing thing. I think a lot of people would.' But the way that the has embraced it—seeing it multiple times, making it No. 1 at the box office and sending the message that they have—I'm touched and blown away," Jenkins told E! News last fall, adding that she had been talking to the studio for 10 years about bringing the story to the big screen. "Everybody knew my love of it. Everybody knew I wanted to do it in a very specific way," Jenkins said. "Finally, when those two things coincided, it was magical, wonderful and perfect."