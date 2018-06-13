James Corden and Ashton Kutcher's Rap Battle Is Packed With Epic Burns

James Cordenand Ashton Kutcherjust faced off in a rap battle—and let's just say there was no burn too hot for this fight.

Tuesday night on The Late Late Show, the actor and late-night host went face to face for another round of the show's signature "Drop the Mic" segment. It was as brutal as ever as the two men exchanged barbs on virtually every topic, from Kutcher's movie flops and Corden's weight to Mila Kunisand trucker hats.

Corden came in swinging when he kicked it off. "You do great charity work year after year," the host pointed out. "Why don't you save something from dying? Why don't you start with your career?"