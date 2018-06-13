Dumbo Comes to Life in Disney's New Teaser Trailer

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Wed., Jun. 13, 2018 3:45 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Dumbo Poster

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Have you ever seen an elephant fly?

Early Wednesday morning, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures released the first teaser trailer for Dumbo, from the imagination of director Tim Burton; the live-action adventure expands on the animated tale of the same name, released in 1941. The story begins when circus owner Max Medici (Danny DeVito) enlists former star Holt Farrier (Colin Farrell), and his children Milly Farrier (Nico Parker) and Joe Farrier (Finley Hobbins), to care for a newborn elephant. "We're all family here," Milly tells a frightened Dumbo. "No matter how small." One thing that isn't small? His oversized ears, making him a laughingstock in the struggling show.

Photos

Animated Disney vs. Live-Action Disney

But everything changes for Dumbo once the children realize he can fly. Impressed by the animal's unique ability, entrepreneur V.A. Vandevere (Michael Keaton) recruits Dumbo for his larger-than-life circus: Dreamland. There, he soars to new heights next to aerial artist Colette Marchant (Eva Green)—well, until Holt realizes that Dreamland is actually more of a nightmare.

The live-action reimagining of Dumbo utilizes state-of-the-art visual effects to bring the title character and his animal friends to life. Burton has a long history with the film studio, having started in its animation division in the early '80s. From there, Burton went on to direct The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993), Alice in Wonderland (2010) and Frankenweenie 92012).

Tim Burton, Dumbo

Leah Gallo/Disney Enterprises, Inc.

Dumbo flies into theaters on March 29, 2019.

Ehren Kruger wrote the screenplay and and produced the movie with Derek Frey, Katterli Frauenfelder and Justin Springer. Nigel Gostelow served as the project's executive producer.

In recent years, the studio has released live-action adaptations of animated classics such as Beauty and the Beast, Cinderella, The Jungle Book and Sleeping Beauty, with Aladdin, Mulan and more in the works. Spinoffs of Mary Poppins and Winnie-the-Pooh will be released in 2018.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Disney , Movies , Entertainment , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

The Real Reason Behind Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's Courthouse Visit

Tadd Fujikawa

Tadd Fujikawa Comes Out as Gay and Makes Golfing History in the Process

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk, Couples, Met Gala, 2018

Bradley Cooper Opens Up About the "Miracle" of Fatherhood

Jax Taylor, Scheana Marie, Vanderpump Rules

Scheana Marie, Tom Sandoval & More Vanderpump Rules Stars Sound Off On Why They Deserve Your PCAs Vote

Maya Rudolph, Today

Maya Rudolph Recalls the Pain of Losing Her Mom at a Young Age

Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson Announces 2019 Meaning of Life Tour: Check Out the Dates

Modern Family

Modern Family Is Going to Kill a "Significant Character" in Season 10, But Who Can it Really Be?

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.