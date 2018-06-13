2 Fly Outfits for Festival Season and Your Social Feed

by Taylor Stephan | Wed., Jun. 13, 2018 2:24 AM
by E! & PrettyLittleThing
Festival season isn't slowing down anytime soon, but it's all good because neither are you.
Hey, if it was up to you, you'd quit your day job and travel the world only to hit every global music festival—ever. While that may not be possible (or who knows, maybe it is), you're still going to a few of 'em. And with a busy itinerary comes the outfits, of course! Need some fresh inspo so you can slay it on the 'gram?
Ask and you shall receive!
Grettel Cortes
It's hard to go wrong with denim cutoffs and a basic jersey bra, so we don't blame you for making that a go-to. For festival season, take it up a notch with a key statement piece: this lace flare maxi kimono. Low-key western details like the belt and boots personalize it so you stand out in the crowd (and in pics).
BUY IT: BLACK LACE FLARE SLEEVE MAXI KIMONO, £28; BLACK STUDDED WESTERN BOOT, £22; BASIC BLACK JERSEY BRA AND KNICKER SET, £8; SILVER MULTI LAYERED LION NECKLACE, £10; KICHO SILVER ORNATE DOUBLE BUCKLE WESTERN BELT, £12
Grettel Cortes
If you're all about a retro desert vibe, you already know that more is more. So, go big with snakeskin flare trousers, a likeminded crochet bralet and, of course, throwback sunnies. All together you'll be rocking a '70s vibe—something that's sure to make a statement. Just the kind of social content your feed is missing.
BUY IT: CHOCOLATE BROWN BEADED CROCHET SCALLOP HEM BRALET, £12; GREEN SNAKESKIN FLARED TROUSERS, £18; GOLD SUNDIAL PENDANT NECKLACE, £8; BLACK STAR WESTERN BOOT, £35; TORTOISE SHELL CLASSIC ROUND RETRO SUNGLASSES, £8
What are you waiting for girl? Post it already!
