Get a Peek at Luis Fonsi's New Music Video "Calypso" Ft. Stefflon Don

by Diana Marti | Tue., Jun. 12, 2018 11:40 PM

Luis Fonsi is about to give us another song of the summer! 

We're talking about the star's new track "Calypso" Ft. Stefflon Don, and E! News has the exclusive first look at the singer's tropical music video. We also got to chat with the musicians as they were on set in Puerto Rico. 

After listening a couple of times, just like "Despacito," we can't get this infectious beat and lyrics out of our head! It's totally a song you'll keep on repeat!

The colorful music video for the song showcases Puerto Rico's gorgeous beaches, and it will make you want to visit the island. 

"We're here in Puerto Rico because you know, the song needed a very tropical and colorful vibe. That to me is what calypso is, it's the Carribean, it's fun, and it's dance, it's having a good time," Fonsi says to E! News. "I get to work with an amazing artist, and we're just doing something really fun in this song."

Fonsi brought on the 26-year-old British singer who says that she was excited to be featured on her first Spanish track. 


"I actually did the song before even knew exactly who he was. So I knew he was this big artist and he's done great songs, but I was told that he had written 'Despacito,' but I didn't know that he had actually done it. And I was like, 'OMG. He's done like one of the biggest songs in the world!'" Don explains. "I mean, it's an honor for me for him to have me on the track. I'm just really appreciative.

"The good thing about this song is that you don't need to know what it says because it's literally a feel-good tune. Summertime is coming, and everyone is going to be playing this."

"Calypso" will premiere this Thursday, June 14!

