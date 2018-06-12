Get a Peek at Luis Fonsi's New Music Video "Calypso" Ft. Stefflon Don

Luis Fonsi is about to give us another song of the summer!

We're talking about the star's new track "Calypso" Ft. Stefflon Don, and E! News has the exclusive first look at the singer's tropical music video. We also got to chat with the musicians as they were on set in Puerto Rico.

After listening a couple of times, just like "Despacito," we can't get this infectious beat and lyrics out of our head! It's totally a song you'll keep on repeat!

The colorful music video for the song showcases Puerto Rico's gorgeous beaches, and it will make you want to visit the island.

"We're here in Puerto Rico because you know, the song needed a very tropical and colorful vibe. That to me is what calypso is, it's the Carribean, it's fun, and it's dance, it's having a good time," Fonsi says to E! News. "I get to work with an amazing artist, and we're just doing something really fun in this song."