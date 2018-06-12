Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Reach New Custody Agreement for Summer

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have reached a new custody agreement for their six kids, just in time for the summer.

According to court documents obtained by E! News Tuesday, a judge in Jolie and Pitt's divorce case has determined that "not having a relationship with their father is harmful" to their children, adding that it is "critical that each of them have a healthy and strong relationship with their father and mother."

Jolie and Pitt are parents to 16-year-old Maddox, 14-year-old Pax, 13-year-old Zahara, 12-year-old Shiloh and 9-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. It's been almost two years since Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt, citing irreconcilable differences.