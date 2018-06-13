TV Scoop Awards 2018: Vote for the Best Comedy Actor and Actress

Ready to find the funny?

It's time to vote for your favorite comedy stars in the 2018 TV Scoop Awards, our ongoing quest to honor your TV faves.

As always, you can vote as many times as you want for as many actors as you want, and all the polls will close Friday, June 29 at 5 p.m. PT.

In last year's awards, Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Andy Samberg and Melissa Fumero both won this category, and not only are they both nominated again this year, but their characters have since gotten married! (And their show was saved from cancellation by NBC!)