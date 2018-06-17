Meet the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards Female Best Hero Nominees

Girl power is bound to have a moment at tomorrow night's 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The coveted Best Hero honor was awarded exclusively to men until just three years ago, when Jennifer Lawrence represented for the ladies with her portrayal of Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay—Part 2. Taraji P. Hensontook it home again in 2017, and there's a strong possibility this year's Best Hero award will go to a woman for a third consecutive time.

Among the female nominees is Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) and Daisy Ridley(Star Wars: The Last Jedi), who are going up against Chadwick Boseman (The Black Panther) and Grant Gustin (The Flash).

Ahead of tomorrow's main event, take our refresher course highlighting the heroines of the category: