Adam Rippon and Boyfriend Jussi-Pekka Kajaala Make Their Red Carpet Debut

Talk about an incredible night with some incredible people.

When Adam Rippon walked the red carpet at Monday evening's 2018 TrevorLIVE New York gala, the Dancing With the Stars contestant and Olympic athlete had a special someone by his side.

As it turns out, he was ready to walk his first red carpet with boyfriend Jussi-Pekka Kajaala.

"I'm here with my boyfriend right here," Adam shared with E! News before hosting the charity event. "We started talking in October but we've been together for a few months now."

In fact, the pair has been documenting their love story on Instagram that includes exercising at Los Angeles' famous Runyon Canyon and some PDA moments.