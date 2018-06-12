Adam Rippon and Boyfriend Jussi-Pekka Kajaala Make Their Red Carpet Debut

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Jun. 12, 2018 6:34 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Talk about an incredible night with some incredible people.

When Adam Rippon walked the red carpet at Monday evening's 2018 TrevorLIVE New York gala, the Dancing With the Stars contestant and Olympic athlete had a special someone by his side.

As it turns out, he was ready to walk his first red carpet with boyfriend Jussi-Pekka Kajaala.

"I'm here with my boyfriend right here," Adam shared with E! News before hosting the charity event. "We started talking in October but we've been together for a few months now."

In fact, the pair has been documenting their love story on Instagram that includes exercising at Los Angeles' famous Runyon Canyon and some PDA moments.

Photos

Party Pics: New York

Jussi-Pekka Kajaala, Adam Rippon

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for The Trevor Project

"I'm a real estate broker in Finland," Jussi-Pekka shared with us before letting his boyfriend speak about the importance of the event.

TrevorLIVE held at Cipriani Wall Street helped raise awareness and funds for crisis intervention and suicide prevention among LGBTQ youth. Lena Waithe was honored at the event while Rita Ora served as a performer.

"This is more important than ever in light of the tragic death of Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain. I think now we should have a serious talk about mental health and suicide prevention," Adam explained to us. "I think it's important to remember that the Trevor hotline is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to anyone. Whether you know someone going through something or you're going through something yourself, it's open and available."

He added, "I think having those conversations can save a lot of lives and that's why I'm here tonight."

Gus Kenworthy, Christian Siriano, Jason Wu, Melissa Benoist, Natasha Lyonne and Real Housewives of Dallas star D'Andra Simmons were also in attendance for Monday's star-studded event.

Learn more about The Trevor Project by visiting their website today .

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Red Carpet , Couples , LGBTQ , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News

Tiffany Haddish Is Looking for That Emmys Check!

Chris Harrison Sounds of "Bachelor" Stars Making News

Rihanna Celebrates Pregnant Models at Fenty Lingerie Show

Bethenny Frankel Can't Believe Skinnygirl Jeans Are Selling Out!

Evanna Lynch Reveals "Dancing With the Stars" Is a Dream Job

Nikki Bella Hopes to Stay "Good Friends" With Ex John Cena

Common Talks John Legend's EGOT & Serena's Tennis Controversy

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.