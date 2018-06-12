Princess Adrienne of Sweden's Christening Portraits Are Utterly Magical

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Jun. 12, 2018 5:37 PM

Princess Madeleine, Mr. Christopher O'Neill, Princess Adrienne

The Swedish royal family's newest addition is a perfect little princess! 

Princess Adrienne's official portraits from her recent christening were unveiled Tuesday, and feature the newborn alongside her proud parents as well as several other family members. Clad in a white lace christening gown, Princess Adrienne is held by Princess Madeleine and Christopher O'Neill inside an ornately decorated room at Drottningholm Slott Palace. 

Fun fact: The 13-week-old was baptized in the same outfit as every royal baby born since 1906! The names of each Swedish infant are embroidered in the gown's lining.

Princess Madeleine looks equally as ethereal in a floral dress and pastel-colored flower tiara. In a separate photograph, the mother-daughter pair match in light pink ensembles. 

Photos

Cutest Celeb Kids on Instagram

King Carl XIV and Queen Silvia, O'Neill's mother Eva Maria Walter, as well as Adrienne's six godparents, Coralie Charriol PaulNader PanahpourNatalie WernerAnouska d'AboGustav Thott, and Carlotte Kreuger Cederlund, are all included in one of the portraits.

Not pictured are the royal couple's two eldest children, Princess Leonore, 4, and Prince Nicolas, 2. 

Princess Madeleine gave birth to the newborn on March 9 in Stockohlm. Her husband expressed their excitement in a statement, sharing at the time, "We are thrilled about the new addition to our family. Leonore and Nicolas are looking very much forward to finally meeting their new little sister."

The King of Sweden later bestowed Princess Adrienne with the title of Duchess of Blekinge. 

