Bode Miller Thanks Fans for Their Support Following 19-Month-Old Daughter's Drowning

Tue., Jun. 12, 2018

Bode Miller is trying to find the good in a tragic situation.

On Tuesday morning, the Olympic skier took to Instagram and expressed his gratitude for all the supportive messages his family has received in the wake of their 19-month-old daughter's death.

"Thank you for all the love and support and to our midwives @lindseymeehleis and @courtneykellis for helping us find the support our family needs during this impossible time," he shared on social media. "Links in bio."

Followers are directed to a GoFundMe page titled Miller Family Support. The post, organized by a family friend, is asking for donations that will "help take the burden off of the mountainous medical bills that will soon pile in and the memorial service costs."

As of Tuesday afternoon, more than $8,500 had been raised. A Meal Train for the family has also been set up. 

Earlier this week, Bode and his wife Morgan Miller confirmed the news that their daughter had passed away over the weekend.

"We are beyond devastated. Our baby girl, Emmy, passed away yesterday," the couple wrote on social media. "Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this. Her love, her light, her spirit will never be forgotten. Our little girl loved life and lived it to it's fullest everyday. Our family respectfully requests privacy during this painful time."

Orange County Fire Authority would later confirm to E! News that the child passed away after a tragic drowning accident in a Coto de Caza, Calif., pool.

"This is extremely tragic for everybody—for the family, for the neighbors and the community, as well as the first responders including sheriff's deputies and fire paramedics," Captain Steve Concialdi shared with E! News. "These calls are one of the worst calls that firefighter paramedics respond to....This is a public safety message. Children are so quickly drawn to water. They think it's playtime and they don't see the danger. These types of calls happen so quickly."

The Orange County Sheriff's Department said the case is being investigated as a tragic accident with no evidence of criminal wrong doing or negligence.

As the family continues to grieve, athletes, celebrities and strangers are expressing their support on social media. In fact, Olympic stars including Shawn Johnson, Mikaela Shiffrin, Lindsey Vonn and Ted Ligety have all voiced their condolences to the family.

