Whoa, The Challenge: Final Reckoning Trailer Warns Season 32 Is the End of the Show As You Know It

It's the end of an era.

The Challenge: Final Reckoning's first trailer is here and let's just say we have A LOT of questions, comments and concerns after watching it. E! News is exclusively debuting the first look at season 32 of the MTV reality hit competition series, which warns that Final Reckoning is "the end of The Challenge as you know it." Gasp, what does that even mean?!

Now pulling from MTV's latest dating series Ex on the Beach, Big Brother and Vanderpump Rules, as well as bringing back some of last season's breakout Brits, Final Reckoning is forcing the competitors to work with their biggest enemy in order to win the $1 million prize. Think Rivals but on steroids basically.