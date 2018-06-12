Jax Taylor Honors His Late Father on What Would've Been His 62nd Birthday

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Jun. 12, 2018 4:27 PM
Jax Taylor is paying tribute to his very own guardian angel.
The Vanderpump Rules star took to Instagram on Monday to mark what would have been his father's birthday. Six months ago, Ronald Cauchi passed away following a battle with esophageal cancer at the age of 61.
In the heartfelt message, a grief-stricken Taylor said he'd want nothing more than to celebrate his recent engagement to Brittany Cartwright with his late father.
"Happy birthday to my angel in the sky, I love you so much dad and I miss you more and more each day," the reality TV star wrote alongside a photo of Cauchi. "Since you have left you have changed me in so many ways, thank you for being my father. My new goal in life is to be exactly the man you are to your family. Jenny and I are still getting messages from your friends on what an incredible man you are."
Taylor continued, "I am so f--king proud to be your son dad. My only wish is that you could see me and Brittany on our wedding day, and meet your grandchildren, but I know you will be with me in spirit and help guide me the rest of my life. I love you dad.. until we see each other again, keep the fireball ready and the redwing game on, I'll see you soon. Cheers pop."
The anniversary of his father's birthday is a somber moment in an otherwise celebratory time in Jax's life.
Less than a week ago, the Bravolebrity proposed to his girlfriend of three years and Vanderpump Rules co-star with a $70,000 engagement ring.
Jesse Grant/Bravo
"Omg omg!!!!!!!! We are ENGAGED! What a way to start our summer and season 7!!" the bride-to-be announced on social media. "I am so happy, so in love, and so beyond excited for this next chapter of our lives! I can't wait for all of you to see how he proposed! I am the happiest girl ever right now. Love can win #PumpRules."
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
