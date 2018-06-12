Jax Taylor Honors His Late Father on What Would've Been His 62nd Birthday

Jax Taylor is paying tribute to his very own guardian angel.

The Vanderpump Rules star took to Instagram on Monday to mark what would have been his father's birthday. Six months ago, Ronald Cauchi passed away following a battle with esophageal cancer at the age of 61.

In the heartfelt message, a grief-stricken Taylor said he'd want nothing more than to celebrate his recent engagement to Brittany Cartwright with his late father.

"Happy birthday to my angel in the sky, I love you so much dad and I miss you more and more each day," the reality TV star wrote alongside a photo of Cauchi. "Since you have left you have changed me in so many ways, thank you for being my father. My new goal in life is to be exactly the man you are to your family. Jenny and I are still getting messages from your friends on what an incredible man you are."