Ryan Reynolds Responds to Kanye West's Claim That Deadpool 2 Stole His Sound

by Jennifer Cullen | Tue., Jun. 12, 2018 4:21 PM
Kanye West has taken to Twitter to offer his musical talents to the Deadpool films, and Ryan Reynolds is all ears.
"I love both Deadpool movies [fire emojis] I heard tracks in it that sound similar to mine...bro I would have cleared my music for Deadpool," he wrote on Tuesday afternoon.
West then explained his fondness for the superhero flicks in another tweet, writing, "your guys writing and approach is so innovative ... I love how you guys break the 4th wall... thank you for being innovative and please know I'm down to clear next time."
The film's star, Reynolds, responded to West's offer within the hour, expressing his tongue-in-cheek support, writing, "Agree. I'm having a word with Céline Dion."
Deadpool 2 features mostly throwback tunes, along with an original song by Dion called "Ashes," which Reynolds referenced in his tweet.
Although praise from West can't hurt, it seems like the film is doing just fine on its own. The sequel had the second largest opening ever for an R-rated film, amassing over $657 million since its release on May 18.
Maybe we can still hold out hope for a Deadpool-Kanye collab in the future.
West has kept himself busy in the last few months. In addition to his 41st birthday celebrations, he released his eighth studio album, Ye, on June 1, and continues to make more music.
