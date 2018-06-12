The "Hair Homework" Beyoncé Does at Home

Just in: Beyoncé's hair routine to maintain her color is simple and affordable enough for anyone to do at home.

Now that summer is here, you may be thinking about going lighter with added highlights or a dye job—a popular choice during warmer months. In order to do so, you need two things: a great colorist and a maintenance routine. The colorist will help you find a hue to complement your complexion and apply it in a way that looks natural. The maintenance, however, requires more effort on your part. Luckily, the colorist responsible for the Lemonade singer's famous honey blond hair, Rita Hazan, shared the simple routine that keeps the mom of three's hair bright when she isn't around.

"When I leave Beyoncé, I leave her homework, you know? Shampoo, gloss, conditioner," she said during Us Weekly's "Get Tressed With Us" Podcast. "She has to use the gloss to keep her hair bright, so that the color doesn't fade. Even when she's on stage, it's always shiny, healthy and bright."