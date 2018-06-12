The "Hair Homework" Beyoncé Does at Home

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Tue., Jun. 12, 2018 4:17 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Beyonce

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Just in: Beyoncé's hair routine to maintain her color is simple and affordable enough for anyone to do at home.

Now that summer is here, you may be thinking about going lighter with added highlights or a dye job—a popular choice during warmer months. In order to do so, you need two things: a great colorist and a maintenance routine. The colorist will help you find a hue to complement your complexion and apply it in a way that looks natural. The maintenance, however, requires more effort on your part. Luckily, the colorist responsible for the Lemonade singer's famous honey blond hair, Rita Hazan, shared the simple routine that keeps the mom of three's hair bright when she isn't around.

"When I leave Beyoncé, I leave her homework, you know? Shampoo, gloss, conditioner," she said during Us Weekly's "Get Tressed With Us" Podcast. "She has to use the gloss to keep her hair bright, so that the color doesn't fade. Even when she's on stage, it's always shiny, healthy and bright."

Photos

E!ssentials: How to Apply a Three-Minute Hair Mask For Red-Carpet Shine

While the hairstylist didn't say which gloss Queen Bey uses, Rita creates her own hair line, including her True Color Collection, a three-step cleansing regimen that has a shampoo, in-shower gloss and conditioner. So, chances are high that these are the star's choice of products.

With this at-home hair-care routine, the hairstylist only has to refresh Beyoncé's hair seasonly: "I try to give her a color that's going to last at least three months. I tell her ‘I don't want you to have to touch this for a few months, it's OK if it's a little rooty. You'll be ok.'"

The most recent occasion occurred just before the On the Run II tour, in which Rita made her hair lighter in anticipation for the set. 

"When she's on stage, there's so much going on, so I like for her to be super blonde—a nice pale, golden blonde for her skin tone—so when she's on stage, you see all that hair, and when the light hits it, it's bright and has dimension. It's not lost on stage," she said, explaining the change in hair color from Coachella to now.

If this routine helps Beyoncé stand out in a stadium, then Rita's homework is the perfect solution to brighter hair.

RELATED ARTICLE: Lupita Nyong'o Was Afraid of This Trend, Now She Champions it

RELATED ARTICLE: Backstage Beauty: Ocean's 8Makeup Artist Shares Products, Skin Tips and More!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Beyoncé , Style Collective , Top Stories , Life/Style , Hair , Beauty
Latest News
ESC: Micaela Erlanger, Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita Nyong'o Was Afraid of This Trend, Now She Champions it

ESC: Chloe Grace Moretz

Chloe Grace Moretz Uses These Cooking Ingredients to Wash Her Face

ESC: Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge

Duchess Style: Are You a Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle or Camilla Bowles?

ESC: Paris Hilton x Boohoo

Paris Hilton Can't Wait to Send Paris Jackson Her New Boohoo Line

Exclusive: Paris Hilton Dishes on New Clothing Line

ESC: Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer Shares This Skin-Care Step With Her Dog Tati

ESC: Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore Loves This Eye Liner So Much, She Doesn't Want to Shower

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.