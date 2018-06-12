Jennifer Lawrence Has Justin Theroux and Emma Stone Over for Dinner

Jennifer Lawrence hosted a star-studded dinner at her place in New York City.

The Oscar winner had pals Emma Stone and Justin Theroux over to enjoy a meal on the rooftop of her apartment on Monday evening. "They were eating and drinking and looking at the view and taking selfies," an insider tells E! News of the dinner party, which lasted for a few hours.

After wrapping up their meal, the group, which included journalist Derek Blasberg, then headed back inside Lawrence's apartment. Theroux was later photographed leaving Lawrence's apartment with his new dog Kuma around midnight. Just days earlier, Theroux introduced his new pup to his Instagram followers.