Khloe Kardashian Reveals How She Plans to Lose the Baby Weight

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Jun. 12, 2018 3:23 PM
Khloe Kardashian is ready to be a boss in the gym.
Two months after welcoming True Thompson into the world, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is developing a plan to lose the baby weight in a healthy way.
Lucky for us, she's sharing some of her tips on her website just in time for summer.
"It's been so great being back in the gym with my trainer. I'm so motivated to get my body back and I'm feeling stronger every day—and getting closer to my goal!" Khloe wrote on her app. "Coach Joe's already shared all the details about my first post-baby workout, and now he's back to give you guys an update about our fitness strategy."
She added, "You know I like to go into things with a plan and I definitely have a lot of work ahead, but I'm pumped!"
In a Q&A, Coach Joe revealed that Khloe wants the body she had in the commercial for the 14th season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. And unlike some clients that need a little extra motivation, KoKo is fully determined.
"She's strong enough to find this motivation in herself and it helps that she knows what she wants!" he explained.
For now, the pair's exercise schedule includes cardio day on Monday while Tuesday through Sunday is focused on full body with a little bit of cardio.
"The goal right now is not about just one body part or gaining muscle, but more to reconnect with her body, so we're not dedicating a day to a specific part," Coach Joe shared.
And while Khloe is starting off slowly in Cleveland, her trainer warns the businesswoman that things may kick up a notch when she decides to visit Los Angeles.
"The first month was mostly a reconnection with her body. Of course, she wants to focus on her abs and butt, but right now is more of a preparation for what we're going to do once she's back in LA," he shared. "Then we can start all the serious work!"
Good luck, KoKo! And remember moms—always go at a pace that works for you and is okay with your doctor.
