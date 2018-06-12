Gwyneth Paltrow Admits She's "Not That Involved" in Planning Her Wedding

by Nina Einsidler | Tue., Jun. 12, 2018 1:48 PM
Gwyneth Paltrow hosted her third In goop Health Summit this weekend in Los Angeles to talk about what is relevant in the world of wellness.
The summit, launched a year ago, has provided Paltrow with a new avenue to stream her health and lifestyle business. The Oscar-winning actress has developed this business over the past few years and had another summit in New York City this past January.
This weekend's event included panels throughout the day featuring Meg Ryan, Mena Suvari, Lake Bell, Janet Mock, Cleo Wade and an array of health and wellness experts.
During the jam-packed festivities, however, Paltrow also fit in time to chat with E! News and update fans on her wedding planning.
"I'm very busy so I'm actually not that involved in it. I have so much going on and I'm sort of outsourcing that," she shared with us exclusively. "I'm probably the least bridezilla person probably to a fault that has ever come across my wedding planner's office doors."
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for goop
But as fans know, the businesswoman likes to document personal stories on her website. Could that mean wedding planning will be featured online?
"I don't know if I'll share it or not," she shared. "I think it's always a fine line of having something that is just yours but also being celebratory so we'll see."
Although Paltrow has been busy with a variety of projects including the In goop Health Summit, she also teased a future project on the horizon.
Back in September 2017, Paltrow revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that she was working on a TV show with the working title The Radical Wellness Show. Fast-forward to today and things appear to be moving along well.
"We are in talks right now," she teased to us. "We are getting very close to actually producing a TV show. We're just closing a deal right now so more to come on that."
We can't wait!
