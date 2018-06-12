Tom Brady Pulls a Tom Hiddleston With an "I Heart Gisele" Shirt

The two went on to split in Sept. 2016, and just over a year later, Swift referenced the shirt in her "Look What You Made Me Do" music video. In one scene from the video, Todrick Hall and other dancers don "I ❤ T.S." shirts, similar to Hiddleston's. The crop tees are also available for purchase on Swift's website for $40.

The shirt got so much attention, Hiddleston was even asked about it during an interview with GQ. "The truth is it was the Fourth of July and a public holiday and we were playing a game and I slipped and hurt my back," Hiddleston told the magazine in Feb. 2017. "And I wanted to protect the graze from the sun and said, 'Does anyone have a T-shirt?' And one of her friends said, 'I've got this.'"

He later added, "It was a joke. Among friends."