Tom Brady Pulls a Tom Hiddleston With an "I Heart Gisele" Shirt

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Jun. 12, 2018 10:52 AM
Tom Brady hearts Gisele Bundchen.
In celebration of Dia dos Namorados, a holiday for lovers in Brazil, the Patriots star posted a photo to Instagram Tuesday wearing an "I ❤ Gisele" shirt.
"Yes I do! ❤️ Feliz dia dos namorados! Te amo muito!" Brady captioned the photo. Bündchen also shared a selfie of the couple in celebration of the June 12 holiday.
Brady's shirt is very reminiscent of a tank top another Tom once wore, Tom Hiddleston. During a Fourth of July party at his then-girlfriend Taylor Swift's Rhode Island home in 2016, the Thor actor was photographed wearing an "I ❤ T.S." shirt, causing a media frenzy.
AKM-GSI
The two went on to split in Sept. 2016, and just over a year later, Swift referenced the shirt in her "Look What You Made Me Do" music video. In one scene from the video, Todrick Hall and other dancers don "I ❤ T.S." shirts, similar to Hiddleston's. The crop tees are also available for purchase on Swift's website for $40.
The shirt got so much attention, Hiddleston was even asked about it during an interview with GQ. "The truth is it was the Fourth of July and a public holiday and we were playing a game and I slipped and hurt my back," Hiddleston told the magazine in Feb. 2017. "And I wanted to protect the graze from the sun and said, 'Does anyone have a T-shirt?' And one of her friends said, 'I've got this.'"
He later added, "It was a joke. Among friends."
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?