Vote for the Cattiest MTV Show Feud This Year Ahead of the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards!

If there is one thing all MTV reality shows have in common it's drama...lots and lots of drama!

Some people might avoid drama but not the stars of every MTV series and that's why we're addicted to each and every one of them.

In fact, we still remember all of the drama that went down on shows like The Hills AKA everything involving Lauren Conrad and Heidi Montag. When it comes to the network's current shows, the fights and feuds have definitely been living up to our expectations and we can't stop watching!

Although there isn't an award for "Best Feud" at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards (which take place on June 18 AKA tomorrow!) there is a category dedicated to Best Reality Series or Franchise. This category inspired us to look at this year's best MTV shows and all the epic feuds that took place and there were a lot to choose from.

Seriously, there should be an award for this just within the MTV channel family, but until then you can vote for your favorite feud below!