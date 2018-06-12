'90s Child Star Jon Paul Steuer Died of Suicide: Report

Five months after child star Jon Paul Steuer's death, fans are learning more about the circumstances surrounding his untimely passing.

The 33-year-old actor's death was ruled a suicide, according to a report from The Blast citing Portland police. According to the website, officials said Steuer died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

His death was first confirmed in early January, though the cause was not made public at the time.

Meanwhile, the actor's band P.R.O.B.L.E.M.S. issued a statement announcing his passing and honoring their dear friend.

"It is with heavy hearts and saddened minds that we announce the passing of our dear friend and singer Jonny Jewels, AKA Jon Paul Steuer," the band's post read. "The addition of Jonny to our dysfunctional band family was one of the best choices that we have ever made, and he brought a much needed sense of fun and lightheartedness to everything we did."