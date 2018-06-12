'90s Child Star Jon Paul Steuer Died of Suicide: Report

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Jun. 12, 2018 10:42 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Five months after child star Jon Paul Steuer's death, fans are learning more about the circumstances surrounding his untimely passing. 

The 33-year-old actor's death was ruled a suicide, according to a report from The Blast citing Portland police. According to the website, officials said Steuer died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. 

His death was first confirmed in early January, though the cause was not made public at the time. 

Meanwhile, the actor's band P.R.O.B.L.E.M.S. issued a statement announcing his passing and honoring their dear friend. 

"It is with heavy hearts and saddened minds that we announce the passing of our dear friend and singer Jonny Jewels, AKA Jon Paul Steuer," the band's post read. "The addition of Jonny to our dysfunctional band family was one of the best choices that we have ever made, and he brought a much needed sense of fun and lightheartedness to everything we did."

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2018's Fallen Stars

Jon Paul Steuer, Star Trek

Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic

"He was only with us for a little more than a year, but we managed to cram a lifetime of great experiences into his tenure as our singer: dozens shows at home in Portland and across several states, an amazing European tour, and our best full-length release yet," the group continued. "We've lost our singer, but far, far more than that we've lost a friend. Rest in peace, Jonny...we love you. Jon Paul Steuer March 27, 1984 - January 1, 2018."

Before his foray into music, Steuer gained early fame as Alexander Rozhenko on Star Trek: The Next Generation at 6 years old and went on to star in Little Giants before landing a recurring role on Grace Under Fire

By the time he was 12, he had stopped acting. At the time of his death, he was operating a vegan restaurant, Harvest at the Bindery, in Portland. Following the star's passing, the restaurant announced its plan to close permanently. 

Our thoughts go out to Steuer's loved ones during this time. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Death , Suicide , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Slick Woods

Slick Woods Goes Into Labor After Walking in Rihanna’s NYFW Show

Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, Met Gala, 2018, Couples

Cole Sprouse Shares Topless Photo of "Muse" Lili Reinhart on Her 22nd Birthday

Common, John Legend, 2015 Academy Awards Oscars

Here's Why John Legend's EGOT Status Gave Common the Chills

John Cena, Nikki Bella, Today

Nikki Bella Says She and John Cena Still Have an "Amazing Connection"

Dancing With the Stars, DWTS

Dancing With the Unfair Advantage? DWTS Stars on Their Past Experience, Biggest Competitors

Mia Bally, Tristan Thompson, Married at First Sight

Married at First Sight's Mia Bally Files for Divorce from Tristan Thompson

Marin Mazzie

Broadway Star Marin Mazzie Dead at 57

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.