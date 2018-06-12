Sorry, Princess Charlotte! Another Adorable Royal Stole the Show This Weekend

While Princess Charlotte has been known to steal the show with her signature wave, another adorable royal captured fans' hearts this weekend.

Savannah Phillips, another great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II, stole the spotlight when she covered Prince George's mouth during the singing of "God Save the Queen" at Saturday's Trooping of the Colour event.

However, this wasn't the only time the young royal made an adorable appearance. She also enjoyed some fun in the sun with her second cousins during Prince William's polo match. The 7-year-old child ran around with George and Charlotte on Sunday while Kate Middleton watched the children nearby. Little Prince Louis, however, was not in attendance.