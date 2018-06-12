Sorry, Princess Charlotte! Another Adorable Royal Stole the Show This Weekend

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Jun. 12, 2018 10:42 AM

Savannah Phillips, Prince George

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

While Princess Charlotte has been known to steal the show with her signature wave, another adorable royal captured fans' hearts this weekend.

Savannah Phillips, another great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II, stole the spotlight when she covered Prince George's mouth during the singing of "God Save the Queen" at Saturday's Trooping of the Colour event.

However, this wasn't the only time the young royal made an adorable appearance. She also enjoyed some fun in the sun with her second cousins during Prince William's polo match. The 7-year-old child ran around with George and Charlotte on Sunday while Kate Middleton watched the children nearby. Little Prince Louis, however, was not in attendance.

Princess Charlotte's Cutest Photos

Prince George, Savannah Phillips, Princess Charlotte

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Savannah is the daughter of Peter Phillips, son of Princess Anne, and Autumn Phillips. She is also the fifteenth in line for the throne.

Prince George, Savannah Phillips

Antony Jones/Getty Images

But will she steal the crown from her second cousins when it comes to most adorable royal moment?

To see some of Charlotte's cutest photos, check out the gallery.

