Sorry, Princess Charlotte! Another Adorable Royal Stole the Show This Weekend

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Jun. 12, 2018 10:42 AM
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
While Princess Charlotte has been known to steal the show with her signature wave, another adorable royal captured fans' hearts this weekend.
Savannah Phillips, another great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II, stole the spotlight when she covered Prince George's mouth during the singing of "God Save the Queen" at Saturday's Trooping of the Colour event.
However, this wasn't the only time the young royal made an adorable appearance. She also enjoyed some fun in the sun with her second cousins during Prince William's polo match. The 7-year-old child enjoyed running around with George and Charlotte while Kate Middleton watched the children nearby. Little Prince Louis, however, was not in attendance.
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Savannah is the daughter of Peter Phillips, son of Princess Anne, and Autumn Phillips. She is also the fifteenth in line for the throne.
Antony Jones/Getty Images
But will she steal the crown from her second cousins when it comes to most adorable royal moment?
To see some of Charlotte's cutest photos, check out the gallery.
