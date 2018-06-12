Nxivm Suspends Operations After Allison Mack's Sex Trafficking Arrest

Nxivm has announced that it is suspending its operations in light of "extraordinary circumstances" facing the company.

This news comes shortly after Smallville actress Allison Mack was arrested and charged with sex trafficking in connection with the purported self-help organization. On April 20, Mack was arrested after an indictment was unsealed in federal court, charging her and the organization's founder, Keith Raniere, with sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy and forced labor conspiracy.

On April 24, Mack was released on $5 million bond and placed under house arrest, while Raniere has been held without bail. Then on May 4, Mack appeared in Brooklyn federal court for a hearing along with Raniere.