Ariana Grande! Ed Sheeran! Paris Hilton! Remembering All of the Celebrity Engagements of 2018

This is the year Hollywood decided to get married.

At least that's how it feels considering all of the star couples that have gotten engaged in the course of this year. While we're only five months into 2018, more than two dozen famous pairs have exchanged engagement rings and announced to fans that they're one walk down the aisle away from being off the market.

Ariana Grandeand Pete Davidson's shocking whirlwind engagement is just one of the many surprises this year had in store in Hollywood's love department. From Gwyneth Paltrow confirming her plans to tie the knot with Brad Falchuk to Ed Sheeranushering in the new year as an engaged man, 2018 is packed with love.

