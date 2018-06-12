Hilary Duff Shares the Unique Name Her Son Chose for His Baby Sister

Hilary Duff

Terence Patrick/CBS ©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

While Hilary Duff hasn't finalized a name for her baby girl, her 6-year-old son Luca knows just what to name his new sister.

The Younger star shared her son's suggestion on Monday's episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden.

"We're up for any kind of suggestions, but Luca thinks Cofant Croissant is, like, the coolest name," she told James Corden, later explaining he insists the two names go together and "there's no separating the two."

While Duff found the idea "concerning," Corden and fellow guest Sam Richardson seemed supportive of Luca's suggestion.

"There's no way they're not a success in whatever they turn their hands to," Corden argued. "No one's ever, like, working in a call center called Cofant Croissant."

After a little debate, the Lizzie McGuire star joked she was now "convinced" it was the right name.

"I don't think you should rule it out," Corden added. "Either Cofant Croissant or Michelle."

It looks like name suggestions aren't the only ideas Luca has about the new baby. 

"He told his friend at school the other day that he's having a sister that's part red-butt monkey," Duff told the host. "So, we'll see. We never know."

Duff announced the pregnancy news on Friday by posting a picture of her and boyfriend Matthew Koma on Instagram. In the photo, fans got a sneak peek of the star's growing baby bump.

"Guess what guys! @matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn't be more excited!!!!!" she captioned the photo.

Koma shared the same photo and wrote, "We made a baby girl! She will be as beautiful and sweet as her mother... @hilaryduff another incredible chapter begins."

While the couple is clearly excited about welcoming a child together, Duff's son hasn't exactly shared the enthusiasm.

"The beginning was a little…He was surprised," Duff told Corden. "Now, he's warming up to the idea."

Watch the video to see the interview.

