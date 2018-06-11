Paris Hilton Teases Possible Return to Reality TV Ahead of Chris Zylka Wedding

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Jun. 11, 2018 8:04 PM
Paris Hilton is ready to go from the simple life to married life.
It's no secret that the DJ and fashion designer is planning her fairytale wedding to Chris Zylka. But after making such a lasting impression on the small screen thanks to her role in The Simple Life, Paris realizes that a whole lot of fans want to see her back on TV.
So, would she be open to having cameras document her life once again?
"We've been getting a lot of calls and a lot of offers from different networks, pitching that show so maybe," she told E! News' Justin Sylvester exclusively.
After all, Paris has a lot going on in her life. In addition to launching her new summer collection with fast fashion e-tailer Boohoo, the businesswoman is finalizing wedding plans and thinking about having kids. Dare we say this sounds like reality TV gold?!
Courtesy BooHoo
"I think that's just the next step in life," Paris shared with us when asked about expanding her family. "I definitely want to have some cousins for Nicky's babies to play with and I can't wait to have kids."
She added, "It's the best feeling in the world just to find the one person who is your best friend. I trust him so much. He's so supportive and loving and like an angel. I feel like he saved me. I can't imagine my life with anyone else."
While Paris is trying her best to keep wedding day details top-secret, she promises her dress is very "elegant."
As for that guest list, she's still trying to finalize who scores an invite to the special bash.
"It's going to be very hard [to narrow down the guest list] because I have friends from all around the world," she confessed. "It's going to be a hard choice or else I'll have like a million people there."
Just another reason to have reality TV cameras rolling, right?
