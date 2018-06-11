Paris Hilton Teases Possible Return to Reality TV Ahead of Chris Zylka Wedding

Paris Hilton is ready to go from the simple life to married life.

It's no secret that the DJ and fashion designer is planning her fairytale wedding to Chris Zylka. But after making such a lasting impression on the small screen thanks to her role in The Simple Life, Paris realizes that a whole lot of fans want to see her back on TV.

So, would she be open to having cameras document her life once again?

"We've been getting a lot of calls and a lot of offers from different networks, pitching that show so maybe," she told E! News' Justin Sylvester exclusively.

After all, Paris has a lot going on in her life. In addition to launching her new summer collection with fast fashion e-tailer Boohoo, the businesswoman is finalizing wedding plans and thinking about having kids. Dare we say this sounds like reality TV gold?!