Bode Miller Mourns the Death of 19-Month-Old Daughter After Pool Accident

The child passed away after a tragic drowning accident. Captain Steve Concialdi of the Orange County Fire Authority told E! News the OCFA responded to a drowning call around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

"The mother of the child was at a neighbor's house and somehow the little girl got away for a short amount of time," he said. "When the mother realized it, she went directly to the backyard and found her daughter in the pool. She was able to pull her daughter out. 911 was immediately called. CRP was initiated by people already at the scene."

According to Concialdi, fire paramedics took over the care and advanced life-saving measures upon arriving at the scene. The child was then transported to Mission Hospital in "grave condition," specifically full cardiac arrest.

"This is extremely tragic for everybody," he added, "for the family, for the neighbors and the community, as well as the first responders including sheriff's deputies [and] fire paramedics….These calls are one of the worst calls that firefighter paramedics respond to....This is a public safety message. Children are so quickly drawn to water. They think it's playtime and they don't see the danger. These types of calls happen so quickly."

Orange County Sheriff's Department Public Information Officer Carrie Braun also told E! News Emmy, whose full name is Emeline Miller, passed away on Sunday. She confirmed the coroner's case is still open and that witness interviews need to be conducted to determine what took place. Furthermore, there are still conversations about whether an autopsy will be done. The cause of death has yet to be confirmed.

"This is being investigated as a tragic accident," Braun said. "At this time, it does not appear that there was criminal wrong doing or negligence in this case."