Bode Miller Mourns the Death of 19-Month-Old Daughter After Pool Accident

Bode Miller and his wife Morgan Miller are in mourning after their 19-month-old daughter passed away over the weekend.

In an Instagram posted Monday afternoon, the Olympic athlete confirmed the tragic news to his fans and followers.

"We are beyond devastated. Our baby girl, Emmy, passed away yesterday," he wrote on social media. "Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this. Her love, her light, her spirit will never be forgotten."

Bode added, "Our little girl loved life and lived it to it's fullest everyday. Our family respectfully requests privacy during this painful time."

The post, which was also shared on Morgan's page, also included several photos of baby Emmy including moments where she was playing with toys, taking a bath and enjoying the great outdoors.