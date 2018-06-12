Duchess Style: Are You a Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle or Camilla Bowles?

James Devaney/FilmMagic
by Diana Nguyen | Tue., Jun. 12, 2018 5:00 AM
James Devaney/FilmMagic
Three duchesses, three very distinct styles.
At the 2018 Trooping the Colour, Queen Elizabeth II's birthday parade celebration (not to be confused with her actual birthday on April 21), pastels were a plenty among the royals, with the queen, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Camilla Parker Bowles taking part. While the duchesses followed the unofficial color theme, self-expression was clear.
Kate wore a long-sleeve dress with a square neckline and an accentuated waist, a very classic look that displayed the small design details she loves, while Meghan wore a structural off-the-shoulder silhouette that featured her more modern style sensibilities. We know that Camilla is a fan of the skirt suit, but she also knows how to elevate the look.
The question is: Which duchess is your style spirit animal? Whose mastery of shapes, colors and fabrics best aligns with your wardrobe preferences. Keep scrolling to find out!
Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage
At the 2018 Trooping the Colour, the Duchess of Cambridge donned a pale-blue Alexander McQueen frock featuring peplum at the shoulders and an accentuated waist. If you're a fan of Kate's style, you prefer small design details like pleating, draping and ruffles, which make a subtle-but-significant impact.
Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images
At the same event, the Duchess of Sussex opted for a peach-hued Carolina Herrera off-the-shoulder dress featuring a buttoned bodice and a pencil skirt. If your style leans more Meghan, you like structural silhouettes that are sophisticated in their simplicity. You prefer more modern design, which means you're willing to push the boundaries of royal fashion etiquette.
Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage
A good skirt suit knows no age. While the Duchess of Cornwall loves a good pastel iteration, she does play with the traditional look using texture and prints. The skirt suit does not need to be relegated for the office either. The length of the jacket and skirt will dictate where you can wear it, but basically anything goes! You can also liven things up with fun, bold accessories.
