Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Reunite in Miami: Here's What's Really Going On

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were "inseparable" in Miami over the weekend.

Three years after the 24-year-old "Love Yourself" singer and 21-year-old model first sparked romance rumors, the duo enjoyed a couple of "flirty" days together in Florida. Bieber and Baldwin attended the VOUS Church Conference on Saturday and Sunday, before hitting up LIV at Fontainebleau together.

"Once he got to Miami, Justin and Hailey were together the entire time," a source tells E! News. "They attended the VOUS Conference all day and then hung out together every night."

Photos also show Bieber and Baldwin, wearing GRLFRND denim shorts, getting close on a balcony together over the weekend.

On Sunday night, Bieber and Baldwin headed to Casa Tua for dinner and then to LIV, where they "partied until 3 a.m. and then headed back to Justin's hotel in the same car," according to the insider.