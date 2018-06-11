Paris Hilton Can't Wait to Send Paris Jackson Her New Boohoo Line

Paris Hilton has no regrets.

Between the John Deere trucker hats and the frilly mini-skirts, there were so many distinguishable looks that contributed to "Stars Are Blind" singer's brand.

"I've loved everything I've worn," the hotel heiress told E! News' Justin Sylvester.

Why fix something if ain't broke? Enter: Paris' 70-piece collection with fast fashion e-tailer Boohoo.com.

"When [Boohoo] approached me about doing a line, I was really excited just to bring back the whole 2000s look and that's why I designed this amazing 'That's Hot' Tinkerbell ode," she said, describing a two-piece, cropped tracksuit. "There's going to be a lot of pink, a lot of sparkles, basically everything I wear and what I used to wear is going to be in this collection—so many beautiful prints, all the styles are very sexy and I wanted to make things that girls could wear to work, to a club, on a date, just for all occasions."