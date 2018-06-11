Ariana Grande Is Engaged to Pete Davidson: A Timeline of Their Rapid Relationship

There's never a dull moment in Ariana Grande's world, and today is no different. She's engaged to Pete Davidson!

According to multiple outlets, the Saturday Night Live star recently proposed to the pop singer just weeks after news of their relationship broke. A source also told E! News the lovebirds were discussing their engagement with friends at a party over the weekend.

Grande, 24, seemingly responded to the exciting development with a coy tweet, which included several monkey emojis and read "i love u sm." Davidson, also 24, has yet to clue us in on the reported engagement.