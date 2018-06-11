Ariana Grande Is Engaged to Pete Davidson: A Timeline of Their Rapid Relationship

Instagram
There's never a dull moment in Ariana Grande's world, and today is no different. She's engaged to Pete Davidson!
According to multiple outlets, the Saturday Night Live star recently proposed to the pop singer just weeks after news of their relationship broke. A source also told E! News the lovebirds were discussing their engagement with friends at a party over the weekend.
Grande, 24, seemingly responded to the exciting development with a coy tweet, which included several monkey emojis and read "i love u sm." Davidson, also 24, has yet to clue us in on the reported engagement.
And despite their whirlwind courtship, Ariana and Pete's romance has played out much more publicly than most celeb pairings. From the initial interactions that got fans talking to the comedian's Ariana-inspired tattoos, keep scrolling to find out how their relationship evolved so quickly.
Congratulations, you crazy kids!
NBC
Start of Something New
Soon after confirming her split from rapper Mac Miller in May 2018, E! News confirms the pop star and Saturday Night Live comedian are casually dating. "Ariana was holding Mac together for a long time and it wasn't a good relationship for her," a source shares at the time. "She is in a very good place and very happy now."
Pete Davidson/Instagram
Speaking Out Against the Haters
In an emotional Instagram Stories post, Davidson (who is open about his struggle with borderline personality disorder) defends himself from those who think the mental illness negatively impacts his relationship with Grande.
Instagram
Let the Instagram Flirting Begin
A picture is worth a thousand words but an Instagram caption says it all. The lovebirds exchange flirty messages on social media and fans go wild.
Instagram
A Match Made in Hogwart's Heaven
On May 30, 2018, the pair officially confirms their relationship by posing together on Instagram. Meanwhile, a source tells E! News, "Everyone thinks they're really cute together. People don't realize what a great sense of humor she has. It makes them a good match. They're having a good time."
Instagram
Officially Inked
Things go from 0 to 100 when Pete debuts not one, but two tattoos as a tribute to his girlfriend of only a few weeks. The 24-year-old opts for Grande's initials on his right thumb and an image of the black bunny mask the singer wears on the cover of her 2016 album Dangerous Woman on his neck.
Instagram
Always On His Mind
In early June, Pete performs a stand-up comedy set at the Hollywood Improv, where he took a moment to shout out Ari. An eyewitness recalls, "He started saying how he felt so lucky like he won the lottery and couldn't believe he was so lucky... After that, he kind of got into more of a comedy act, but it was pretty sweet because that was the most genuine and happy he seemed during the whole thing."
Instagram
Head Over Heels
Ariana jokes on social media, "I am but a pete davidson update acc stay tuned for more (pete follows / comments sumtimes)"
Instagram
A Surprise Proposal
They're engaged! Multiple outlets report that Pete popped the question and Ariana said yes. "They're just two people who found love quickly and make each other happy all the time," a source shared with People. "They both started talking about it this past weekend. It's nothing they've been hiding."
Watch Daily Pop Tues-Sat at 11AM, on E! UK
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM