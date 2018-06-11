Is This Ariana Grande's Engagement Ring? See the Singer's New Piece of Bling

Would you look at that ring?!

Shortly after news broke that Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson were in fact engaged, pop culture lovers began searching for any and all details about the surprise proposal.

While the happy couple isn't sharing any big details just yet, fans can't help but notice a new ring Ariana was sporting on that finger just a couple of weeks ago.

Rewind to June 2 when Ariana took to the stage at iHeartRadio and 102.7 KIISFM's Wango Tango concert in Los Angeles. As she performed her biggest hits in front of thousands of fans, photographers spotted the Grammy nominee with a new piece of jewelry. Hmmmm.

"Are you f--king kidding me!!!?? So f--king lit," Pete wrote on Instagram Stories with four heart eyes emoji's after watching his leading lady perform live via the livestream.