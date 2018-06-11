Is This Ariana Grande's Engagement Ring? See the Singer's New Piece of Bling

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Jun. 11, 2018 2:35 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ariana Grande, Engagement Ring

Getty Images

Would you look at that ring?!

Shortly after news broke that Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson were in fact engaged, pop culture lovers began searching for any and all details about the surprise proposal.

While the happy couple isn't sharing any big details just yet, fans can't help but notice a new ring Ariana was sporting on that finger just a couple of weeks ago.

Rewind to June 2 when Ariana took to the stage at iHeartRadio and 102.7 KIISFM's Wango Tango concert in Los Angeles. As she performed her biggest hits in front of thousands of fans, photographers spotted the Grammy nominee with a new piece of jewelry. Hmmmm.

"Are you f--king kidding me!!!?? So f--king lit," Pete wrote on Instagram Stories with four heart eyes emoji's after watching his leading lady perform live via the livestream.

Photos

Stars' Engagement Rings

Ariana Grande

Instagram

Ariana also sported a ring while celebrating her mom Joan's birthday party this weekend. She even shared a glimpse of the celebrations on her Instagram Stories. 

Pete and Ariana's love story has quickly grabbed the attention of pop culture fans in recent weeks. Whether getting flirty on social media or wearing matching outfits on date night, the chemistry between the two has been undeniable.

"i love u sm," Ariana cryptically shared on Twitter Monday afternoon after the engagement news broke. "ok bye."

Ariana and Pete have known each other since at least 2016 when she appeared on Saturday Night Live as a host. They didn't turn their friendship into something more until they were both single.

While the "No Tears Left to Cry" singer remains focused on releasing her album later this summer, love is certainly in the air for the 24-year-old.

"Everyone thinks they're really cute together. People don't realize what a great sense of humor she has. It makes them a good match," a source previously told E! News. "They're having a good time."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ariana Grande , Pete Davidson , Couples , Engagements , Rings , Jewelry , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Jordan Kimball, Bachelor in Paradise, Season 5

Bachelor in Paradise's Jordan Kimball Sets the Record Straight on Jenna Cooper Cheating Allegations

American Horror Story: Apocalypse

So What the Heck Is American Horror Story: Apocalypse?

Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, Venice Film Festival

How Bradley Cooper Helped Lady Gaga Open Up in A Star Is Born

Justin Bieber, Scooter Braun

Scooter Braun "Worried Every Night" That Justin Bieber Would Die From an Overdose

Destiny's Child, LeToya Luckett, LaTavia Robertson, Kelly Rowland, Beyonce Knowles

Hold Up! Beyoncé Just Reunited With Destiny's Child's LeToya Luckett

"BIP" Stars Jordan Kimball and Jenna Cooper Break Up

Kourtney, Kim Kardashian & Kendall Prank Kris Jenner

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.