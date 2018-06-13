Nikki Bella Tries Her Hand at Motherhood While Babysitting Niece Birdie, But Brie Just Can't Relinquish Control

A taste of motherhood!

Nikki Bella finds herself on baby duty in this clip from Sunday's all-new Total Bellas. However, it appears Brie Bella is having trouble relinquishing control when it comes to leaving daughter Birdie in Nikki's care.

"Bryan and I have sold our Phoenix home, but it's so hard to pack and have a baby," the WWE star explains in a confessional. "So, for the first time ever, Bryan and I are leaving Birdie."

And while the mother of one clearly feels conflicted about leaving behind her little one, she's eager for her twin to get a look at what motherhood is really like.