Surprise! Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Are Engaged

When you know, you know!

Less than a month after E! News learned that Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson were seeing each other, multiple outlets report that the pair is now engaged.

"It's a recent engagement. They're just two people who found love quickly and make each other happy all the time," a source shared with People. "They both started talking about it this past weekend. It's nothing they've been hiding."

A source also confirms to us that Ariana and Pete were telling people they are engaged this past weekend at Robert Pattinson's house party.

In just a few short weeks, fans couldn't help but sense the love and chemistry between the pop music superstar and Saturday Night Live comedian.

Pete recently debuted two tattoos that paid tribute to Ariana. In addition, the pair has been sharing flirty, heartfelt comments on Instagram. And yes, Ariana was also spotted wearing a brand-new piece of bling at iHeartRadio and 102.7 KIISFM's Wango Tango concert earlier this month in Los Angeles.